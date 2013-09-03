Q19: Calculating the TOTAL cost a customer pays for an article including a 6% tax

Q20: Calculating Tracey's profit, given that she bought a pen for $60 and offering it for resale to gain 20% on her cost price

Created: Sep 3, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

