Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 94 times
Q43: Using the information given on a histogram to find the TOTAL number of students who took part in a survey.
Q44: Finding the missing value in a sum of numbers, whose 'mean' is ten
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 94 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 3, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
WillEduTech
CXC Math Multiple Choice Ques (1)&(2) May 2012
In Question (1): Writing 3.14063 correct to 3 decimal places In Question (2):Expressing 0.12 as a fraction in its lowest term. Taken from CXC CSEC ...
- (0)
- FREE
WillEduTech
Constructing Angles - Part 2/4
A 60 Degree AngleConstructing an angle using a pencil, ruler and a pair of compasses.
- (0)
- FREE
WillEduTech
Constructing Angles - Part 1/4
A 30 Degree AngleConstructing an angle using a pencil, ruler and a pair of compasses.
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Smeths
Interactive Car Tallying Exercise
The pupils have to tally red, blue, green and yellow cars as they fly past in the presentation. This has proved a popular resource at both schools ...
- (64)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
jodieclayton
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
I created this code breaking maths lesson for an Ofsted observation. The children thoroughly enjoyed it and had so much fun (whilst still learning)...
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
kmbheck
KS4 Probability-Rescue the princess-adventure game
Featured in the TES Newsletter. Adventure game in which students answer probability questions in order to rescue a princess. PLEASE REVIEW / COMMEN...
- (25)
- $2.82
New resources
godwin86
Types of Data & Data Analysis - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L5/10)
This complete lesson focuses on types of data, uses of data and data analysis in sociological research. This is the fifth of ten lessons comprising...
- (1)
- $7.03
whistleandsums
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
Inspired by aap03102 and his excellent relays https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/maths-relay-races-problem-solving-puzzles-6064073 I created thi...
- (1)
- FREE
lordturner
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
Pupils choose one of 9 questions in a fun and easy to tailor to a topic, interactive PowerPoint presentation. Quick, easy, fun and effective way to...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
Probability, Single Events (KS3/GCSE Summary)
A worksheet (with full solutions) that allows students to check their understanding of a range of standard probability concepts. This sheet is not ...
- (5)
- FREE
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
GCSE Summary Book (Sets)
My students have always loved these summary booklets. This series of booklets, which I am starting to upload, have definitely had a massive impact ...
- (9)
- FREE
Krazikas
Year 3 Maths Spring Term Consolidation Pack - White Rose Maths Scheme Resources
This resource has been designed to consolidate the work undertaken in the White Rose Maths Scheme small steps Year 3 programme delivered in the Spr...
- (0)
- $7.04