Product Description

This package includes a full lesson set for a complete unit on Matter, Chemical Trends and Bonding. Save 57% compared with purchasing each item within the bundle separately.



Included in the package:

- 3 weeks of teaching

- 7 PowerPoint lessons complete with Teacher and Student Versions

- 2 Lab Station Activities

- Multiple videos embedded into the slides of each lesson

- Many “Check Your Understanding” slides to ensure your students are on task and keeping up

- Student notes in Word



Each lesson includes a student and teacher version. The student version contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.