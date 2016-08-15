Product Description
This package includes a full lesson set for a complete unit on Matter, Chemical Trends and Bonding. Save 57% compared with purchasing each item within the bundle separately.
Included in the package:
- 3 weeks of teaching
- 7 PowerPoint lessons complete with Teacher and Student Versions
- 2 Lab Station Activities
- Multiple videos embedded into the slides of each lesson
- Many “Check Your Understanding” slides to ensure your students are on task and keeping up
- Student notes in Word
Each lesson includes a student and teacher version. The student version contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Natural Disasters: Weather and Climate - Science Reading Article - Grades 5-7
- (0)
- $4.99
Reproductive Technologies - 5E Lesson Bundle
- (0)
- $14.99
Electricity - Quiz Quiz Trade
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
AQA A-level Chemistry Required Practicals Workbooks Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
A level OCR 2018 Chemistry Moles of (solid,gas,solution), Titration
- (0)
- $7.04
OCR F321 and F322(OLD) revision aid
- (25)
- $4.23
New resources
Indicators - Acids, Bases and Alkalis
- (1)
- FREE
Xmas chemistry revision cards
- (1)
- FREE
GCSE Chemistry 2016: Edexcel Outcomes and Checklist
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
C8 Acids and alkalis GCSE 9-1 Edexcel combined science board game (can be used for any exam board)
- (0)
- 10% off$5.35$4.82
C8 Acids and alkalis quiz quiz trade cards GCSE Edexcel 9-1 combined science chemistry
- (0)
- 10% off$4.79$4.31
Chemistry Practical Book (U6th, pracs 7-12) 3rd Edition - Questions, Pupil Mark Scheme and Extras
- (0)
- $5.63