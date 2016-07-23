May Writing Prompts Quick Writes. Creative writing prompts for everyday in the month of May.

Though your students may not have highly developed writing skills to express their thoughts, they do have bright imaginations filled with all sorts of creative ideas.

This May Writing Prompts packet includes the following:
-for the teacher (a May calendar of the journal prompts)

***************************************************************************** For the students/child:
-May words
-May journal cover
-25 writing prompts with a starter phrase
-place to draw a picture to support their text
-lines to write
For advanced writers:
-25 color and black and white pictures (without a starter phrase)
-lines to write

***Included is a certificate for the month of May (I Can Write!)***

