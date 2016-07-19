This Common Core close read, note taking, comprehension, vocabulary activity is meant to be used with the Literature Anthology Compare Text Story.



We created this to provide students with independent reading practice at the end of each week. McGraw Hill is teacher dependent most of the week. This allows students to read independently. This activity works well with a partner read too. Students discuss the story as they are completing the Note Taking graphic organizer and the Close Read questions.



Teachers can use this as an assessment, independent comprehension and vocabulary check for the week, guided group to further develop comprehension, or a substitute lesson.