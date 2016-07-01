Mean, Median, Mode and Range: Practice and Review - Math Detective is an engaging way to practice and review. Students follow clues to solve problems all to solve a mystery that takes students "traveling" around the Yucatan Peninsula. Problems include charts and lists of data.
This is great practice after Mean, Median and Mode: Inquiry, Notes and Practice.
