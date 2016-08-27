Finding Mean Partner Activity , Common Core Standard: 6.SP.A.3

Included in this product: A fun and engaging finding mean self-checking partner activity. One partner completes questions in column A and the other completes the questions in column B. Even though the data sets are different, the answers are the same! Students compare answers to see if they are correct! Answer key is included.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • MeanPartnerActivity.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 33 MB

MeanPartnerActivity

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades