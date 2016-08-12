This 21 problem metric length conversion puzzle is ideal for engaging math center work. The problems are all conversions between millimeters, centimeters, meters and kilometers. An international spelling (UK) version is included for use outside the U.S. Millimetres, centimetres, metres and kilometres conversions.
This puzzle can be used by small groups, partners, or individual students. Also works great for those fast finishers! The individual triangles form a self checking diamond shape once all the problems are solved. I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
