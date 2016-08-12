This 21 problem metric length conversion puzzle is ideal for engaging math center work. The problems are all conversions between millimeters, centimeters, meters and kilometers. An international spelling (UK) version is included for use outside the U.S. Millimetres, centimetres, metres and kilometres conversions.



This puzzle can be used by small groups, partners, or individual students. Also works great for those fast finishers! The individual triangles form a self checking diamond shape once all the problems are solved. I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites!