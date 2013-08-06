This video from Bozeman Science covers:

-the process of meiosis in a typical organism.
-the importance of frequency of crossing-over in determining the distance between the gene and the centromere
-how crossing-over can affect the formation of sports in the perithecium of the fungi.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 6, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades