This 40 card set of measurement task cards reviews common metric units of mass and volume (grams, kilogram, liters, and milliliters). There are 5 styles of questions including: units of mass, units of volume, identifying appropriate units, converting units, and using a conversion table.
If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around the room and work at their own pace, too.
Here's what's included:
•40 Task Cards (4 per sheet size)
•40 Task Cards (low ink version)
•Answer Document
•Answer Document Key
•Bonus: Smart Notebook file to use for introduction of the skill
•Bonus: I can statements
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
