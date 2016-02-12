This lesson covers ao1 and ao2 material from the Cardwell/Flanagan book.
This focuses on the socio-psychological explanations only. Students enjoy the opportunity to really debate what 'celebrity' actually is and their impact on fans.
Explicit links to exams and many opportunities for exam techniques to be explored.
This lesson has a mixture of independent and group activities with recap activities embeded.
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
jboateng
(New Spec) AQA GCSE Biology- Food Production
This lesson covers the food production section of ecology. (Spec point 4.7.5 Food production (biology only)) Areas of focus are food security, sust...
- (0)
- $4.23
jboateng
Homeostasis Revision (AQA GCSE Bio 2016)
This lesson covers homeostasis content from the new AQA GCSE Biology spec. Areas of focus are endocrine system, reflex arc, negative feedback, bloo...
- (2)
- $4.23
jboateng
Aggression: The Ethological Explanation of Aggression (AQA New Spec)
This lesson covers the ethological explanation of aggression from the Illuminate textbook (Year 2). This lesson includes independent and group acti...
- (1)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
mandarmstrong
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
Three separate documents to help teachers and students plan their revision for the summer 2018 exams. Each of the documents represents an exam pape...
- (0)
- $9.86
BUNDLE
aj0797
ALEVELS INTRO PACK
Great for all levels.
- 12 Resources
- $29.58
MrSidneyStringer
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 6 - How can we test Piaget's theory?
This lesson is designed for the Edexcel Psychology (9-1) New Specification, Unit 2 (Development) and contains everything you could possibly need fo...
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
EJSpooner1
AS / A Level 'Social Influence' Psychology Revision sheets (new spec)
Complete set of revision notes for the 'social influence' topic from the AQA AS / A Level psychology exam (new spec. 2015). Made to suit the AQA sp...
- (1)
- $4.23
cpldteachit
BTEC National (2016) CPLD unit 3
These power points cover the whole of unit 3 for the BTEC National CPLD 2016. As a centre we passed EV with flying colours and are being used for t...
- (2)
- $11.27
mandarmstrong
Edexcel Psychology New Specification - Exam Paper Analysis
An exam paper analysis of the questions on the AS exam papers from 2016 and the specimen papers for 2017. Shows the question topics (Social, Cognit...
- (1)
- $5.63
Updated resources
MrSidneyStringer
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 8/9 - Dweck's Theory and Gunderson's Research
This lesson is designed for the Edexcel Psychology (9-1) New Specification, Unit 2 (Development) and contains everything you could possibly need fo...
- (0)
- $3.52
MrSidneyStringer
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 7 - Dweck's Mindset
This lesson is designed for the Edexcel Psychology (9-1) New Specification, Unit 2 (Development) and contains everything you could possibly need fo...
- (0)
- $3.52
mandarmstrong
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
Three separate documents to help teachers and students plan their revision for the summer 2018 exams. Each of the documents represents an exam pape...
- (0)
- $9.86