Medieval Careers: Kings, Queens and the Feudal System

This product contains 8 one-page reading passages covering Kings, Queens, the Feudal System, the Coronation, well-known kings and queens, nobles, clergy, peasants and serfs. Activities, review game, worksheet and teacher’s key are all included. This product is also perfect for substitute teachers, enrichment learning, homeschool or co-ops! The reading passages are great for close reading with any non-fiction graphic organizer (not included).



When people think of the middle ages, they frequently envision Kings and Queens living in castles; knights who fought for their lords or for their religion; and peasants, working the fields and doing manual labor. All of these images are accurate and they were all part of a system known as the “Feudal System.”



This is one lesson in a series of “Medieval Career Lesson Plans.”

