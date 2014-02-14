In this video by the Zoological Society of London we meet 'Pip&' the wallaby. After being abandoned by her mum she is being hand-reared in a rucksack at ZSL Whipnsade Zoo. For mum Alex, ité';s hard work being a mother but she hasdeveloped a close bond with the baby wallaby. Watch this video to see the happy family in action.

