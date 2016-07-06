MEGA BUNDLE for World History (High School)–SAVE $$$

This product includes everything you need to teach a 180-day year for your secondary WORLD History class.

Purchase in BUNDLE and you will automatically save 25% off of each product!

A daily pacing guide and detailed lesson plans are included!

“Work smarter not harder!”

This purchase includes the following BUNDLES:
• YEARLY PACING GUIDE FOR WORLD HISTORY
• ROOTS OF DEMOCRACY Bundle
• Unit 2: ENLIGHTENMENT AND REVOLUTION Bundle
• Unit 3:THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Bundle
• Unit 4:NEW IMPERIALISM Bundle
• Unit 5:WORLD WAR I Bundle
• Unit 6: POST RISE OF TOTALITARIANISM Bundle
• Unit 7: WORLD WAR II Bundle
• Unit 8: THE COLD WAR Bundle
• Unit 9:THE MODERN WORLD Bundle
All products include all necessary power points, worksheets, handouts, links to film clips, lesson plans, etc. All products can be easily revised for ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS and SPECIAL ED!

$225.00

