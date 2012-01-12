SE Asia's largest river, the Mekong, has withstood decades of pressure from rising human numbers, growing industrial activity and more demands for water and food. Scientists are warning that climate change could upset the balance between people and their use of the river. At risk are water, food and jobs for 65 million people living in the Mekong River Basin. The six Mekong countries need to plan and coordinate how they share the river's resources and their impact on its flow. Author: UNEP Copyright: UNEP