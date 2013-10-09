Free
Men’s brains are approximately ten percent larger than women’s brains. But proportionate to body size, men’s and women’s brains actually end up being about the same.
And how about this: studies have shown that male brains are better at mentally rotating an image, like a map, which helps when you’re trying to figure out directions. That doesn't mean that female brains are necessarily worse at reading a map.
Created: Oct 9, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
