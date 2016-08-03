Mendez v Westminster (Para Todos Los Ninos) Video, PpT, Dialectical Journal
Mendez v Westminster is a significant civil rights court case that desegregated public schools in California. It is known as the case that got the “ball rolling” for the Brown v Board of Education Supreme Court case the desegregated the entire nation.
This purchase included the engaging documentary film, “Para Todos Los Ninos” which explains the case, Mendez v Westminster. A power point presentation reviews the important parts of the video with critical-thinking discussion questions, a film guide worksheet and a Dialectical Journal for the students to demonstrate what they have learned. If you teach in California, this is a must! All worksheets include a KEY!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
