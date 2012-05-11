Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1 times
Viewed 297 times
Mercadet: A Comedy in Three Acts by Honoré de Balzac. Drama. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1 times
Viewed 297 times
About this resource
Info
Created: May 11, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
helpfulnomad
Othello A Level
A number of resources for the teaching of A Level Othello.
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
torricka
IB/ A level English Literature A Doll's House Act 1 - the confidante.
A lesson that looks at the stock character role of Mrs Linde. Students discuss the development of the antagonist and dramatic devises. Venn diagram...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
charlottet1234
DNA Dennis Kelly revision
All focused towards revision for the AQA English Literature paper. Bits and pieces from everywhere so I may have picked some up from others as well...
- (1)
- FREE
afzal761
Lady Macbeth Lesson
This is for teachers to use who wish to teach children about Lady Macbeth in the Jacobean times. The lesson also contains factual information about...
- (1)
- FREE
angelaspoems
The Alphabet Nativity Play; Perfect for special needs, pre-school,primary, all age and inclusion
This script is perfect for VISUAL LEARNERS as it is narrated in rhyme as an alphabet poem 26 key words represented by an illustrated letter which i...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SALE
tallybarnett
RICHARD II: "EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO TEACH RICHARD II FOR AQA A LEVEL"
Stop Press ! Key Moments in Richard II added 17/03/18 ! EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO TEACH “Richard II” FOR A LEVEL in one place –50 PLUS RESOURCES (SEE ...
- (0)
- 10% off$7.04$6.34
Krazikas
William Shakespeare - 75 Slide Lesson / Assembly Presentation - Ideal for Shakespeare Week
This resource is a fully editable, colourful, informative and interesting 75-slide assembly / lesson PowerPoint on the life and work of William Sha...
- (0)
- $4.23
Krazikas
Book Quiz - 100 Questions- Ideal For English End of Term Quiz
This resource is a highly-visual, fully-editable and interactive, 100 question PowerPoint quiz on books, poems and authors. It is an ideal resource...
- (0)
- $4.23