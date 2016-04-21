Product Description
Included in this package are 5 metabolic process activities/assessments, 1 unit project, 2 quizzes and 1 unit test, see below for details. Depending on how many you use, there is an entire unit (~month) worth of inquiry and engagement here. Students will perform research, read and analyze scientific journals, perform hands-on activities as well as develop and utilize collaborative and individual learning.
This bundle directly relates to and can be found at a discount inside my Metabolic Processes Complete unit
Included in the lesson package is:
- 5 Activities/Assessments, 2 Quizzes and 1 Unit Test
1) Assessing information about metabolic toxins inquiry project
2) Muscle fatigue hands-on activity
3) The effect of cocaine on cellular respiration worksheet
4) The effect of cyanide on cellular respiration worksheet
5) Diet comparisons project
