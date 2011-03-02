Free
4.73 customer reviews
Downloaded 994 times
Viewed 3512 times
A revision guide or starter activity for AS English Language. Useful for introducing semantics. Downloadable and ready to use.
Free
4.73 customer reviews
Downloaded 994 times
Viewed 3512 times
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
ruthtammi
Metaphor: Printable Revision Worksheet Activities
A revision guide or starter activity for AS English Language. Useful for introducing semantics. Downloadable and ready to use.
- (3)
- FREE
ruthtammi
Language Investigation AQA AS: Tips and Ideas
Printable instructions handout for AS students embarking on their Language Investigation coursework. A comprehensive 'how to'.
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
ameliapeelia
Literary Devices Display
Intended to be printed and laminated for a wall display on literary devices. Uses examples from a lot of modern films (lots of Harry Potter!) to ma...
- (71)
- $5.63
TES PICKS
littlemisstechnical
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
30 pages of phonics activities perfect for practising alien words from phase 2-5 for the Phonics screening check.
- (29)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
lordturner
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
Cooperative learning is an educational approach which aims to organize classroom activities into academic and social learning experiences. There is...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
TandLGuru
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
This 16-page resource booklet contains a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of Lord Byr...
- (0)
- $2.82
MFLYNN-Teacher
A Level: (13) The Duchess of Malfi - Act 4 Scene 2
This beautifully detailed and illustrated presentation covers act 4 scene 2 and has proven to be extremely popular with my A level students. This p...
- (0)
- $4.93
MFLYNN-Teacher
A Level: (12) The Duchess of Malfi - Act 4 Scene 1
This beautifully detailed and illustrated presentation covers act 4 scene 1 and has proven to be extremely popular with my A level students. This p...
- (0)
- $4.93