Here are the key vocab phrases that I use / share with students from section 3 of module 4.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Les fruitsOHP.doc
  • Les fruits vocab.doc
  • les légumes OHT.doc
  • Les légumes vocab.doc
  • Combien.OHP.doc
  • Combien.vocab.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 26, 2011

Updated: Mar 27, 2012

Display and posters

doc, 19 KB

Les fruitsOHP

Revision

doc, 22 KB

Les fruits vocab

Display and posters

doc, 24 KB

les légumes OHT

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades