Note: Students MUST have access to the internet for this activity!



Originally created to be completed with a sub, this is a useful activity to quickly teach students about Mexican Independence Day, especially if you don't have a lot of time at the beginning of the school year! Students will watch a YouTube video and answer questions (provided in both Spanish and English for differentiation). Links to informational websites are also included, as well as some geography games.



File includes a PDF version with a link to a Google Docs file so you may edit and students may type answers directly into it. Answer key is also included.