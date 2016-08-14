Mi lista de actividades de verano is a fun craftivity your students will love!! Summer is just around the corner and this is the perfect time to start thinking about all those fun activities we would love to do during this amazing time of the year.
Have your students put the bucket together, add the cute shovel, and then have them draw and write their list of things to do over the summer. Staple all pages and add them to the bucket.
This package includes:
- Bucket template
- Shovel template
- Mini-booklet cover
- 7 mini-pages (Handwriting Without Tears® double lines)
- 7 mini-pages (Single lines)
- 7 mini pages (Primary lined paper- dotted mid line)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Presidents' Day Super Bundle
- (0)
- $8.00
Día de los presidentes Super Bundle
- (0)
- $8.00
Spanish Phonics Book Set #27: Silabas cerradas
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Easter : Easter Bundle
- 12 Resources
- $21.13
Easter Activity sheets - set of 3
- (0)
- $5.63
Quiz Selection
- 11 Resources
- $28.16
New resources
Christmas Quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas - Icicles Timers
- (3)
- $3.38
5 Christmas PE Games
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Easter Activities - Interactive Fun Games & Puzzles Bundle Y2-5
- (0)
- $4.23
Saint Patrick's Day Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $11.27
St Patrick's Day Primary School Assembly
- (0)
- $4.23