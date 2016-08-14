Mi lista de actividades de verano is a fun craftivity your students will love!! Summer is just around the corner and this is the perfect time to start thinking about all those fun activities we would love to do during this amazing time of the year.



Have your students put the bucket together, add the cute shovel, and then have them draw and write their list of things to do over the summer. Staple all pages and add them to the bucket.



This package includes:



- Bucket template

- Shovel template

- Mini-booklet cover

- 7 mini-pages (Handwriting Without Tears® double lines)

- 7 mini-pages (Single lines)

- 7 mini pages (Primary lined paper- dotted mid line)