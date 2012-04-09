Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 752 times
Viewed 1728 times
A reading text which should be cut up and students work in small groups to put the text in order and then work through the activity cards
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 752 times
Viewed 1728 times
Other resources by this author
chatterbox81
Holidays Speaking Cards
I originally made these cards to be used for a snakes and ladders game but they could be used in any language in any tense in speaking activities
- (23)
- FREE
chatterbox81
House Descriptions - Como es tu casa?
Descriptions of houses and what houses have. Could be used with KS3 to introduce or KS4 to revise. Listening to be done by teacher reading out.
- (7)
- FREE
chatterbox81
Classroom language
A sheet which students can stick into the front of their exercise books to help with classroom language in German lessons
- (9)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
wrightcv
GCSE Spanish: Grammar Revision Book
This 120 page document covers all the key Spanish verb tenses required at GCSE level, including some higher level tenses and grammatical structures...
- (0)
- $4.93
blossomingminds
Spanish Lesson Pack - KS2 - Pascua (Easter)
This is a plan and resources for a beginner’s Spanish lesson to use with KS2. It involves children learning the vocabulary for eight different East...
- (0)
- $4.23
tcnewman
KS3/4 Spanish - Lesson 2 - Forming / Asking Questions for GSCE (Edexcel & AQA)
This lesson is one of two consecutive lessons. The first lesson is available by this author under the title “KS3/4 Spanish - Lesson 1 - Forming / A...
- (0)
- $2.82
Updated resources
wrightcv
GCSE Spanish: Grammar Revision Book
This 120 page document covers all the key Spanish verb tenses required at GCSE level, including some higher level tenses and grammatical structures...
- (0)
- $4.93
Miriam_84
AQA New AS/A Level Spanish La identidad regional: Tradiciones y costumbres
. An introduction lesson on the Spanish regional identity with worksheet for students. . Power Point (15 slides) on Traditions in Spain with a diff...
- (1)
- $4.23
blossomingminds
Spanish Lesson Pack - KS2 - Pascua (Easter)
This is a plan and resources for a beginner’s Spanish lesson to use with KS2. It involves children learning the vocabulary for eight different East...
- (0)
- $4.23