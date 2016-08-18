Microsoft Access 2013 Advanced: Many-to-Many Relationships

1. Representing many-to-many relationship with a Table and Subdatasheet.

2. Using Primary Keys to create Relationships between Tables.

3. Creating a blank Form and adding buttons to open Forms and Reports.

4. Finding common errors in Forms and Queries and correcting the mistakes.

5. Calculating Totals in a Report



In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:

• Learn how to navigate the online course and submit your assignments

• Understand the purpose of Tables and how they are used in a database

• Edit the Form Properties to help Users navigate the Form Fields and enter data

• Learn how to design Queries and use Queries to lookup records in the Tables

• Use Query Criteria and Parameter Queries to select specific records in the Tables

• Learn how to design and modify Reports in Layout and Design Views

• Learn how to manage Database files: Save and Save As



