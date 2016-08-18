Microsoft Access 2013 Advanced: Strategies for Archiving (Action Queries!)

Project: Several Action Queries that Append, Update and move the data in the Tables



Advanced Access Objectives

1. Append new Records to an existing Table.

2. Create an Action Query to Update the data for selected Records in a Table.

3. Use an Action Query to Make a new Table and copy selected Records to that new Table.

4. Create a Delete Query and practice with a copy of an existing Table



Another Computer Mama Guide: www.thecomputermama.com

If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.

• Step-by-step video demonstrations

• Companion eBook with detailed instructions

• Sample databases

• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test



All materials for this program are available online.



In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:

• Learn how to navigate the online course and submit your assignments

• Understand the purpose of Tables and how they are used in a database

• Edit the Form Properties to help Users navigate the Form Fields and enter data

• Learn how to design Queries and use Queries to lookup records in the Tables

• Use Query Criteria and Parameter Queries to select specific records in the Tables

• Learn how to design and modify Reports in Layout and Design Views

• Learn how to manage Database files: Save and Save As



The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.



Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.



This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:

Expert Certification:

Access® 2013: Exam 77-424