Microsoft Access 2013 Beginning: Query Designs

Project: Create Select Queries based on the Table tblMovies.



Beginning Access Objectives

In this lesson, you will learn how to:

1. Use the Query Wizard to select a Table as the Record Source and add Fields in a Select Query.

2. Sort the Query Results.

3. Edit the Query Criteria in Design View.

4. Add, Delete and Rearrange Fields in the QBE Grid.

5. Save the Select Query



If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.

• Step-by-step video demonstrations

• Companion eBook with detailed instructions

• Sample databases

• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test



All materials for this program are available online.



In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:

• Learn how to navigate the online course and submit your assignments

• Understand the purpose of Tables and how they are used in a database

• Edit the Form Properties to help Users navigate the Form Fields and enter data

• Learn how to design Queries and use Queries to lookup records in the Tables

• Use Query Criteria and Parameter Queries to select specific records in the Tables

• Learn how to design and modify Reports in Layout and Design Views

• Learn how to manage Database files: Save and Save As



The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.



Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.



This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:

Expert Certification:

Access® 2013: Exam 77-424