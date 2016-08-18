Microsoft Access 2013 Beginning: Report Designs
Project: A Report created with the Report Wizard and formatted with a Theme
Beginning Access Objectives
In this lesson, you will learn how to:
1. Use the Report Wizard to create a Report based on a Table.
2. Modify a Report in Report Layout View.
3. Apply a Theme and edit the Report Header to include a Logo.
4. Add Page Numbers to the Report Footer.
5. Use the Report Sort and Filter options.
If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.
• Step-by-step video demonstrations
• Companion eBook with detailed instructions
• Sample databases
• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test
All materials for this program are available online.
In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:
• Learn how to navigate the online course and submit your assignments
• Understand the purpose of Tables and how they are used in a database
• Edit the Form Properties to help Users navigate the Form Fields and enter data
• Learn how to design Queries and use Queries to lookup records in the Tables
• Use Query Criteria and Parameter Queries to select specific records in the Tables
• Learn how to design and modify Reports in Layout and Design Views
• Learn how to manage Database files: Save and Save As
The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.
Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.
This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:
Expert Certification:
Access® 2013: Exam 77-424
