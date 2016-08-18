Microsoft Access 2013 Beginning: Report Designs
Project: A Report created with the Report Wizard and formatted with a Theme

Beginning Access Objectives
In this lesson, you will learn how to:
1. Use the Report Wizard to create a Report based on a Table.
2. Modify a Report in Report Layout View.
3. Apply a Theme and edit the Report Header to include a Logo.
4. Add Page Numbers to the Report Footer.
5. Use the Report Sort and Filter options.

Another Computer Mama Guide: www.thecomputermama.com

If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.
• Step-by-step video demonstrations
• Companion eBook with detailed instructions
• Sample databases
• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test

All materials for this program are available online.

In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:
• Learn how to navigate the online course and submit your assignments
• Understand the purpose of Tables and how they are used in a database
• Edit the Form Properties to help Users navigate the Form Fields and enter data
• Learn how to design Queries and use Queries to lookup records in the Tables
• Use Query Criteria and Parameter Queries to select specific records in the Tables
• Learn how to design and modify Reports in Layout and Design Views
• Learn how to manage Database files: Save and Save As

The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.

Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.

This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:
Expert Certification:
Access® 2013: Exam 77-424

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Access2013_Begin_Report1.pdf
  • 2013_Access_Begin_Report1_Video.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

pdf, 11 MB

Access2013_Begin_Report1

Project/Activity

zip, 11 MB

2013_Access_Begin_Report1_Video

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades