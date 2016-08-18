Access 2013 Intermediate

If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.
• eBook with 282 pages of detailed instructions (PDF)
• Sample databases
• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test

All materials for this program are available online.
The following resources are available to download throughout the lessons:
• Intermediate Guide to Microsoft® Access 2013
• Microsoft Access 2013 Intermediate Sample files

In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:
• Review the definition of one-to-many relationships in a database
• Create a One-From-Many Relationship by using a Combo Box on a Form
• Learn how to design Forms and Subform that represent a one-to-many relationship
• Use Forms and Subforms to create a Search Form
• Create a Switchboard Form with Command buttons that open Forms and Reports
• Use a Query to calculate the Total in a Report

The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.

Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.

This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:
Expert Certification:
Access® 2013: Exam 77-424

