Access 2013 Intermediate



Another Computer Mama Guide: www.thecomputermama.com

If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.

• eBook with 282 pages of detailed instructions (PDF)

• Sample databases

• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test



All materials for this program are available online.

The following resources are available to download throughout the lessons:

• Intermediate Guide to Microsoft® Access 2013

• Microsoft Access 2013 Intermediate Sample files



In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:

• Review the definition of one-to-many relationships in a database

• Create a One-From-Many Relationship by using a Combo Box on a Form

• Learn how to design Forms and Subform that represent a one-to-many relationship

• Use Forms and Subforms to create a Search Form

• Create a Switchboard Form with Command buttons that open Forms and Reports

• Use a Query to calculate the Total in a Report



The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.



Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.



This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:

Expert Certification:

Access® 2013: Exam 77-424