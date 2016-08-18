Free
Microsoft Access 2013 Intermediate: Hello, Again!
Project: A Lesson on creating Relationships in Microsoft Access
This is the INTRODUCTION to the Intermediate Guide to Access. If you wish to learn database programming, please consider our many lessons posted on TES.
Thanks! eBeth
Intermediate Access Objectives
In this lesson, you will learn how to:
1. Representing a one-to-many relationship with a Form and Subform
2. Using a Query Criteria to make a Combo Box that looks up a value on a Form
3. Creating a blank Form and adding buttons to open Forms and Reports
4. Finding common errors in Forms and Queries and correcting the mistakes
5. Calculating Totals in a Report
Another Computer Mama Guide: www.thecomputermama.com
In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:
• Learn how to navigate the online course and submit your assignments
• Understand the purpose of Tables and how they are used in a database
• Edit the Form Properties to help Users navigate the Form Fields and enter data
• Learn how to design Queries and use Queries to lookup records in the Tables
• Use Query Criteria and Parameter Queries to select specific records in the Tables
• Learn how to design and modify Reports in Layout and Design Views
• Learn how to manage Database files: Save and Save As
The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.
Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.
This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:
Expert Certification:
Access® 2013: Exam 77-424
