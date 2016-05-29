Microsoft Outlook 2013: Hello, Outlook
Project: Create Plain Text and Rich Text E-mails
Microsoft Outlook Objectives
In this lesson you will learn how to:
1. Use the Home Ribbon to create and respond to E-mail messages.
2. Use the Message Ribbon to format Basic (Plain Text) E-mail messages.
3. Create Rich Text messages.
4. Apply Quick Styles and use the formatting tools to create a custom Quick Style
If you wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-422: Microsoft Office Outlook 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.
• Step-by-step video demonstrations
• Companion eBook with detailed instructions
• Sample presentations and images
• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test
Download this lesson as a PDF file
Download the Sample Files:
There are sample files for this lesson.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
