Microsoft Outlook 2013: Hello, Outlook
Project: Create Plain Text and Rich Text E-mails

Microsoft Outlook Objectives
In this lesson you will learn how to:
1. Use the Home Ribbon to create and respond to E-mail messages.
2. Use the Message Ribbon to format Basic (Plain Text) E-mail messages.
3. Create Rich Text messages.
4. Apply Quick Styles and use the formatting tools to create a custom Quick Style

If you wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-422: Microsoft Office Outlook 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.
• Step-by-step video demonstrations
• Companion eBook with detailed instructions
• Sample presentations and images
• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test

Download this lesson as a PDF file
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Hello, Outlook

Download the Sample Files:
There are sample files for this lesson.

If you are interested in Microsoft Outlook 2013, here are some Resources you may consider:
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Hello, Outlook!
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Messages and Messengers
Microsoft Outlook 2013: From Me to You
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Signed, Sealed and Delivered
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Contacts and Connections
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Calendar (Eight Days a Week)
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Tasks and Time Management
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Outlook and the Internet
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Outlook in Print
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Advanced Search Options
Microsoft Outlook 2013: Outlook Email Accounts

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Outlook2013_Hello.pdf
  • Outlook_2013_Hello.mp4

About this resource

Info

Created: May 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

pdf, 13 MB

Outlook2013_Hello

Video

mp4, 59 MB

Outlook_2013_Hello

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades