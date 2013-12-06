Microbes 'feel&' their way along a solid surface, much as a blindfolded person would move near a wall, according to a new study.
Using high-speed microscopic imaging, University of Cambridge researchers have found that algae move away from surfaces as a result of contact between the surface and the cellsé'; flagella or cilia -- the hair-like appendages that propel cells through their fluid environment.

