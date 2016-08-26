Middle ages China and the Mongols- Yuan Dynasty- advise Kublai Khan on how to govern- lesson plan



• Students will understand the attitudes Mongols had about the Chinese and how the Chinese viewed these nomadic invaders.

• Students will analyze the options the Mongols had as they established their rule over the Chinese people.

• Students will analyze what relationship the Mongols established with the Chinese, how the Mongols governed, from what political center and what their policies were toward land use in China.

• Students will analyze in what ways nomadic invaders might change once they settled down and began to rule urbanized and agricultural peoples