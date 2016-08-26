Middle Ages - Create a Board Game Assignment with reflection and rubric
Objective: to create a game that tests a student’s knowledge of the Middle Ages

Requirements for the Game:
• must cover certain topics:
o the role and influence of the church in the Middle Ages and why it had so much power
o feudalism and how it affected society: focus on the winners and losers
o the role of the noble, the knight, the serf and the clergy
o chivalry
o the Crusades (when, why and where)
o the Black Plague
• clear, easy to follow rules
• enough questions so that 4 players can go a minimum of 3 rounds
• display creativity and a sense of imagination
• a catchy name
• centered around the Middle Ages
• uses Blooms Taxonomy as a guide in writing the questions. Questions should come from all five categories. Examples are on the back of this page.
• questions are developed using the World: Adventures in Time and Place, Medieval Times, the Noble, Serf, Knight, and Clergy video questions, provided websites and any other resource your group may wish to use
• answers to all questions are provided in an answer key
• the game is presented in a professional manner with a high degree of neatness and quality.
• use the design cycle to guide you through the process of creating the game

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Game-played.doc
  • Middle-Ages-game-04.doc
  • Middle-Ages-Sites.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

doc, 25 KB

Game-played

Project/Activity

doc, 24 KB

Middle-Ages-game-04

Project/Activity

doc, 39 KB

Middle-Ages-Sites

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades