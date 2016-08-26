Middle Ages - Create a Board Game Assignment with reflection and rubric

Objective: to create a game that tests a student’s knowledge of the Middle Ages



Requirements for the Game:

• must cover certain topics:

o the role and influence of the church in the Middle Ages and why it had so much power

o feudalism and how it affected society: focus on the winners and losers

o the role of the noble, the knight, the serf and the clergy

o chivalry

o the Crusades (when, why and where)

o the Black Plague

• clear, easy to follow rules

• enough questions so that 4 players can go a minimum of 3 rounds

• display creativity and a sense of imagination

• a catchy name

• centered around the Middle Ages

• uses Blooms Taxonomy as a guide in writing the questions. Questions should come from all five categories. Examples are on the back of this page.

• questions are developed using the World: Adventures in Time and Place, Medieval Times, the Noble, Serf, Knight, and Clergy video questions, provided websites and any other resource your group may wish to use

• answers to all questions are provided in an answer key

• the game is presented in a professional manner with a high degree of neatness and quality.

• use the design cycle to guide you through the process of creating the game