Middle Ages Crusades and Trade Worksheet/ Activity



Journal: You are a young merchant in France who has just heard Pope Urban II's call to the Crusades. The pope wants Christians to be able to reclaim the holy land from the Muslims, and so he has asked church leaders and feudal lords to being military expeditions eastward. You being packing your supplies immediately—you are very excited about going. Why?



Label: Italy, Netherlands (Flanders), Spain, Germany, France, England, Constantinople, Jerusalem

List goods that are produced on each continent and then traded below.



Asia Europe





Name:_______________________________________

Homework: Create a billboard that advertises a product that was commonly traded in the Middle Ages. You must decide what product you would like to advertise, where it is being sold (is your audience Asian or European?) and design a compelling advertisement.