Middle Ages Crusades and Trade Worksheet/ Activity
Journal: You are a young merchant in France who has just heard Pope Urban II's call to the Crusades. The pope wants Christians to be able to reclaim the holy land from the Muslims, and so he has asked church leaders and feudal lords to being military expeditions eastward. You being packing your supplies immediately—you are very excited about going. Why?
Label: Italy, Netherlands (Flanders), Spain, Germany, France, England, Constantinople, Jerusalem
List goods that are produced on each continent and then traded below.
Asia Europe
Name:_______________________________________
Homework: Create a billboard that advertises a product that was commonly traded in the Middle Ages. You must decide what product you would like to advertise, where it is being sold (is your audience Asian or European?) and design a compelling advertisement.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Roman Shields
- (29)
- $2.82
The Fall of the Roman Empire
- (0)
- $7.04
Conquering Britain: The Roman Invasion of Britain
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
Roman Numerals Bingo Cards
- (1)
- FREE
Ancient Egypt/Rome Numeracy Starter
- (1)
- FREE
The strengths and weaknesses of the Roman Empire
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Cleopatra ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Egypt -Shakespeare -Julius Caesar -Marc Antony
- (0)
- $6.25
Julius Caesar ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Rome - Shakespeare
- (0)
- $6.25
The Fall of the Roman Empire
- (0)
- $7.04