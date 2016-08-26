Middle Ages Europe: This is a timeline of events for the Middle Ages in Europe
Main Idea (s) of this Unit:
Building an Empire: In Western Europe, The Roman Empire had broken into many small Kingdoms. During the Middle Ages, Charlemagne and others tried to revive the idea of an empire. Both allied with the Church
Power and Authority: Weak rulers and the decline of central authority led to a feudal system in which local lords with estates assumed power. This led to struggles over power with the Church
Religious and Ethical Systems: During the Middle Ages, the Church was a unifying force. It shaped people’s beliefs and guided their daily lives. Most Europeans at this time shared a common bond of faith.
Timeline (Just for you to know Chronological Order)
Early Middle Ages/Rise of Europe ~500-1050
• 500s Germanic Tribes like Franks dominate Western Europe
• 732 Frankish forces defeat Muslim armies at Battle of Tours (under Martel)
• 800 Charlemagne crowned emperor, much empire is united
• 843 Treaty of Verdun- split Empire
Transition from Early Middle Ages to Middle Ages
• 900s Vikings contribute to European Feudalism
• 1000s European Economy begins to recover. The growth of towns= sign of revival
Persecute Jews
High Middle Ages ~1050-1300
• 1100 Agricultural Revolution
Trade Fairs/ Tournaments
• 1066 William Conqueror assumed English Crown
• 1085 Campaign to drive Muslims out Spain (Reconquista)/ Capture city Toledo
• 1086 Doomsday Book/Census
• 1096-1099 First Crusade
• 1147-1149 Second Crusade
• 1154 Henry II inherited Thrown
• 1160-1180 Common Law
• 1187 Saladin recaptured Jerusalem
• 1189-1192 Third Crusade
• 1200 King John and Pope Innocent Conflict
• 1202-1204 Fourth Crusade
• 1215 Magna Carta
• 1209 Pope Innocent & Philip II launched Crusade vs. Albigensians (S. France)
• 1291 Muslims captured last Christian outpost (port city Acre) Christians killed
Late Middle Ages ~1300-1450
• 1348-1400s Bubonic Plague
• 1415 John Wycliffe burned at stake for Heresy
• 1337-1453 Hundred Years’ War
o 1337 Edward III England claimed French crown
o 1346 English victory over France @ Crecy
o 1356 English victory over France @ Poitiers
o 1415 English victory over France @ Agincourt
o 1429 Joan of Arc spears at court of Charles VII
• 1469 Isabella of Castile married Ferdinand of Aragon led to Inquisition & deaths!
