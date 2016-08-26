Middle Ages: Feudalism Worksheet- Activity
Students take the task sheet and put it in the proper column for who gets / gives what in the feudal system
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750)
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500)
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500) / Europe
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500) / Middle East
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
spursfan1983
Great Fire Of London - Storyboards and Sequencing
Three differentiated worksheets, suitable for Year 1 & 2 pupils. 1 - Storyboard sheet with pictures and lines underneath for able writers to wr...
- (8)
- $4.23
JamesHolter2019
The Great Plague 1665
A review would be appreciated, created for GCsE classes.
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
aj0797
ALEVELS INTRO PACK
Great for all levels.
- 12 Resources
- $29.58
New resources
ellie_ryl
Medicine Through Time Revision Activity Book (designed for Edexcel 9-1)
Revision booklet with: Knowledge checker (RAG rated) input of knowledge for each section laid out appealingly tasks at the end of teach unit - 10 i...
- (1)
- $7.04
jordanbatters
Britain and Immigration SOW - (early settlers-immigration today) 8-12 lessons
This is an updated SOW that I use to teach KS3. It teaches about immigration and links very well to citizenship. The lessons include early settlers...
- (1)
- $6.34
brosser24
Life in a workhouse
A powerpoint and resources about life in a workhouse. Some of the activities have been adapted from other brilliant resources on TES.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
sfy773
Christopher Columbus Bundle
Christopher Columbus Bundle Enaging activities
- 6 Resources
- $16.90
JamesHolter2019
AQA History GCSE booklet
This is a comprehensive revision guide for the exam spec. please review
- (0)
- $4.23
planmylesson
Tudors & Stuarts: L12 How successful were the Tudors and Stuarts at exploration and empire building?
A lesson that looks at 4 case studies linked to Tudor and Stuart exploration. Students work together to identify positive and negative aspects, col...
- (0)
- $4.23