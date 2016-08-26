Middle Ages- Geography and rise of the Franks- Study Guide/ Notes Page



Warm-Up

o Imagine all of the schools, colleges, libraries and computers were destroyed.

o Now imagine all the teachers and doctors quit because no one was paying them.

o What would the world be like? Take 5-10 minutes to write a paragraph about this.



2. Many Germanic kingdoms that succeeded the Roman Empire were reunited under Charlemagne’s empire. CHARLEMAGNE UNITES GERMANIC KINGDOMS



3. Middle Ages

o Medieval period

o A.D. 500-1500

o New society rooted in:

 Classical heritage of Rome

 Beliefs of the Roman Catholic Church

 Customs of various Germanic tribes



4. Invasions of Western Europe

o What was the immediate cause of the fall of the Western Roman Empire again?

 Right! Germanic invasions!!!

o Repeated warfare and invasions altered the economy, government, and culture of the people in the Western Roman Empire

 Economy : Disruption of trade led to the collapse of businesses, breakdown of European cities as economic centers, and scarcity of money.

 Government : cities were abandoned as centers of administration

 Culture : nobles (wealthy landowners) retreated to the rural areas when cities collapsed; cities no longer had strong leadership; people moved to the rural areas and began farming; population became rural



5. SURVIVAL MODE

o What do people need for survival?

 Food & water

 Shelter

o What do you NOT care about when trying to survive?

 Language

 Culture

 Etc…



6. Decline of Learning

o Germanic invaders were illiterate

o Romans who moved into rural areas became less concerned about education

o Priests and other church officials were literate

o Knowledge of Greek became lost (but we still have that knowledge today…SO…bonus point: WHO PRESERVED IT???)

o Germanic tribes had a rich oral tradition of songs and legends but no writing



7. Loss of a Common Language

o Mixing of Germanic-speaking peoples with Romans  change in Latin

o Different dialects emerged

o 800s: French, Spanish, and other Roman-based languages evolved from Latin

o Various languages = continued breakup of a once unified empire



8. Germanic Kingdoms emerge

o 400s-600s: small Germanic kingdoms replaced Roman provinces

o Let’s think about this…



and more....