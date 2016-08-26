Middle Ages- Geography and rise of the Franks- Study Guide/ Notes Page

Teacher Copy/ Notes:
Warm-Up
o Imagine all of the schools, colleges, libraries and computers were destroyed.
o Now imagine all the teachers and doctors quit because no one was paying them.
o What would the world be like? Take 5-10 minutes to write a paragraph about this.

2. Many Germanic kingdoms that succeeded the Roman Empire were reunited under Charlemagne’s empire. CHARLEMAGNE UNITES GERMANIC KINGDOMS

3. Middle Ages
o Medieval period
o A.D. 500-1500
o New society rooted in:
 Classical heritage of Rome
 Beliefs of the Roman Catholic Church
 Customs of various Germanic tribes

4. Invasions of Western Europe
o What was the immediate cause of the fall of the Western Roman Empire again?
 Right! Germanic invasions!!!
o Repeated warfare and invasions altered the economy, government, and culture of the people in the Western Roman Empire
 Economy : Disruption of trade led to the collapse of businesses, breakdown of European cities as economic centers, and scarcity of money.
 Government : cities were abandoned as centers of administration
 Culture : nobles (wealthy landowners) retreated to the rural areas when cities collapsed; cities no longer had strong leadership; people moved to the rural areas and began farming; population became rural

5. SURVIVAL MODE
o What do people need for survival?
 Food & water
 Shelter
o What do you NOT care about when trying to survive?
 Language
 Culture
 Etc…

6. Decline of Learning
o Germanic invaders were illiterate
o Romans who moved into rural areas became less concerned about education
o Priests and other church officials were literate
o Knowledge of Greek became lost (but we still have that knowledge today…SO…bonus point: WHO PRESERVED IT???)
o Germanic tribes had a rich oral tradition of songs and legends but no writing

7. Loss of a Common Language
o Mixing of Germanic-speaking peoples with Romans  change in Latin
o Different dialects emerged
o 800s: French, Spanish, and other Roman-based languages evolved from Latin
o Various languages = continued breakup of a once unified empire

8. Germanic Kingdoms emerge
o 400s-600s: small Germanic kingdoms replaced Roman provinces
o Let’s think about this…

