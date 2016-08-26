Middle Ages: The Bubonic Plague or Black Death Simulation activity

SWBAT: (Students will be able to…)
1. Describe the origins of the black plague and trace the spread of the plague throughout Europe
2. Explain how the plague affected Europe including the Church

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Chart.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

doc, 248 KB

Chart

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades