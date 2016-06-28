In this ready for October, student-centered middle school language arts unit, students explore the genre of mystery. What makes a mystery? Why do some people love to be scared? What makes mysteries interesting? A great addition to your middle school English and Language Arts classroom.



Delve into mystery fun just in time for Halloween or any time of year.



This detailed guide includes:

● Complete unit guide for teachers to create student-centered mystery unit complete with a mystery for students to solve to introduce them to the unit.

● Student handouts including detailed directions for reading, writing, art, and research projects.

● Mystery resources for teachers and students

● Ideas for extensions and presentations





Skills Developed in this lesson:

- Students will write arguments and support them with evidence related to a fiction book (Writing Anchor Standard 1).

- Students will write narratives to develop imagined experiences (Writing Anchor Standard 3).

- Students will identify elements of the mystery genre

- Students will demonstrate their understanding of elements of mystery through multiple projects.