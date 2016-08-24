Middle School Math Color and Solve Growing Bundle



This bundle includes 20 sets of middle school math color and solve activities. These products are bundled together for over 40% off the original cost. Please note that this is a GROWING BUNDLE. You will get any new Color and Solve activities (on the Middle School level). As new products are added, the price of the bundle will increase. Purchase it early for the lowest price!





Resources included in the bundle:



6th Grade Math Review

7th Grade Math Review

8th Grade Math Review

Adding Integers

Subtracting Integers

Multiplying and Dividing Integers

Algebra

Area of Polygons

Box and Whisker Plots

Decimals (Halloween Theme)

Introduction to Integers

Exponents

GCF and LCM

Operations with Decimals

Operations with Fractions

Quadrilaterals

Range, Mean, Median and Mode

Ratios and Rates

Shapes of Distributions

Surface Area