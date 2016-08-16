Free
Secondary Math Puzzlers is a set of 8 math problems great for bell-ringers, time-fillers, and challenge. The problems do not require a given set of prior knowledge and multiple problem solving techniques can be used to solve them.
These problems can be posted at the beginning of class, placed in math centers, posted as a puzzler of the week, or given to students who finish early. Excellent for differentiation and engaging student interest in problem solving.
