This Playful Set of Brag Tags is entitled "Baubles & Whimsy". Brag Tags promote Positive Behaviors and a Healthy Social Climate in the classroom. This set has 12 unique Christmas Designs. There are 14 Slides in all (Cover, 12 Designs, Credit to TPT Clip Art Authors). Each design has a page with 15 tags on it.
Print on cardstock, laminate, punch a hole in the top center of each Brag Tag, and hang from a chain (on the wall, on backpacks, on necklaces, etc.).
Be sure to check my other products for more Brag Tags, Writing Prompts, Posters, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!
MiMi Sue's Brag Tags (Baubles & Whimsy) 12 Christmas Designs Holiday SWAG by is licensed under a .
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Cross-curricular topics / Community
- Cross-curricular topics / Family and friends
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Math for early childhood / Math games
- New teachers / Teacher training
- Whole school / Behavior and classroom management
- Whole school / Classroom templates
- Whole school / Leadership
Other resources by this author
Colors PowerPoint Presentation Fun/Colorful Words/Pictures (Expandable)
- (1)
- $2.75
6+1 Writing Traits Anchor Charts Signs/Posters (Purple Chevron)
- (0)
- $2.00
Cafe Daily 5 Bulletin Board Posters/Signs (Black Chalkboard/Curly Frames Theme)
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
British Values : Identity
- (2)
- $4.23
Living In The Desert
- (0)
- $7.04
Creating Your Own Tribe
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Classroom Calendar with Holidays, Subjects, Months, Days in Beach Theme
- (1)
- $4.50
We're All Wonders - Book Companion
- (1)
- $4.00
WE Volunteer Now Secondary Lesson Package for Scotland
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Teachers TV: Schools and Crime: Tackling Gang Culture
- (1)
- FREE
The Queen's Theatre Kindertransport Education Pack
- (0)
- FREE
Living In The Savannah
- (0)
- $5.63