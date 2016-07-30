This Playful Set of Brag Tags is entitled "Baubles & Whimsy". Brag Tags promote Positive Behaviors and a Healthy Social Climate in the classroom. This set has 12 unique Christmas Designs. There are 14 Slides in all (Cover, 12 Designs, Credit to TPT Clip Art Authors). Each design has a page with 15 tags on it.

Print on cardstock, laminate, punch a hole in the top center of each Brag Tag, and hang from a chain (on the wall, on backpacks, on necklaces, etc.).

Be sure to check my other products for more Brag Tags, Writing Prompts, Posters, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!


MiMi Sue's Brag Tags (Baubles & Whimsy) 12 Christmas Designs Holiday SWAG by is licensed under a .

