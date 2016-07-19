This set of Brag Tags is based on the Roman Road to Salvation. Brag Tags promote Positive Behaviors and a Healthy Social Climate in the classroom. This set has 8 unique Christian designs noting Scriptures from the Book of Romans and 4 more that are statements of affirmation and belief. Additionally, it includes 8 Slides showcasing the scriptures. There are 22 Slides in all (Cover, 12 Designs, 8 Scripture Slides, Credit to TPT Clip Art Authors). Each design has a page with 15 tags on it.



Print on cardstock, laminate, punch a hole in the top center of each Brag Tag, and hang from a chain (on the wall, on backpacks, on necklaces, etc.).



Be sure to check my other products for more Brag Tags, Writing Prompts, Posters, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!





MiMi Sue's Brag Tags (Roman Road to Salvation) 12 Designs/8 PPT Scripture Slides by is licensed under a .