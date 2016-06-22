I created this resource to supplement Unit II of the MindUp Curriculum. Even if you are not using the curriculum, the printables would be helpful for a teacher trying to implement mindful activities.
Lesson 4- Mindful Listening- 1 Printable/1 Response
(There are two versions of the printable, one that goes with the book and one that I altered to work better in my classroom.)
Lesson 5- Mindful Seeing- 1 Printable/ 1 Response
Lesson 6- Mindful Smelling- 2 Printables/2 Responses
Lesson 7- Mindful Tasting- 2 Printables/1 Response
Lesson 8- Mindful Movements I- 1 Printable/I Response
Lesson 9- Mindful Movements II- 1 Printable/2 Responses
