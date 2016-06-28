This lesson will have students critically explore and evaluate the controversial decision made by the United States’ President Harry S. Truman to use the atomic bomb to end the war with Japan. Charged with ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Under Article 6 of the Nuremberg Charter, students will simulate a mock trial in a courtroom setting by taking on the roles of attorneys and witnesses who will work collaboratively in building a case that persuades jury members to render President Truman as ‘not guilty’ or ‘guilty’. This lesson is designed to equip students with the investigative tools necessary to be effective in a mock trial setting by providing students with A) the historical & primary based background information of this time period, and B) detailed description and guidance in performing their assigned role.
Materials
• One 32 PowerPoint Slide
• Detailed Lesson Plan
• STUDENT HANDOUTS:
1) Film Questions 'The Atomic Bomb– The End or the Beginning'?
2) Defense Role
2) Prosecutor Role
3) Juror Role
4) Witness Roles (16 individual significant historical figures)
5) Grading Rubrics
