In chapter 1, we will briefly introduce the economic gas-like models and the money probability distribution obtained for these models.
In chapter 2, we implement these gas-like models on different types of complex networks and the influence of the topology is investigated for each case.
(This Master Thesis was defended by Ismael Martinez on July 2, 2012, at the Université de Cergy-Pontoise, France).
