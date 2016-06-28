Free
In chapter 1, an isolated species is represented by a logistic map. The different dynamical regimes are explained.
In chapter 2, we will combine two logistic maps for the purpose of studying the basic relationships between species: symbiosis, predator-prey and competition.
In chapter 3, we will focus attention on the symbiotic case. Introducing a new parameter in the coupling term will give us some new results.
(This Graduation Thesis was defended by Alba Gallego on July 6, 2016, at the Faculty of Science, Univ. of Zaragoza, Spain).
