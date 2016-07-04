Money is a great concept for students to start learning in Kindergarten and first grade. Students will love learning about money using piggy banks. Introduce money to your students in a fun way. Great way to introduce the 2nd grade Common Core Money Standard before 2nd grade. This money pack introduces pennies to students.

Printing: Makes great self correcting money cards. Print the product once and laminate the pages. Then use the product year after year for multiple lessons.

Money Penny Pack
How many pennies makes 5 cents? Place the pennies next to the pot of gold. Then flip over the card to see if you are correct.

Common Core Skill:
*This activity is meant to introduce the 2nd grade standard in Pre-K, Kindergarten, and 1st grades.

Your students will learn the value of a penny.

Product Includes:
• Piggy Banks with Pennies Self Correcting (1¢ - 10¢)
• Blank Piggy Banks
• Pennies
• 4 Worksheets

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

$2.00

