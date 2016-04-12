Students will have fun learning about real monkeys and comparing

them to fictional monkey characters. This may be a fun prezoo activity.

I read the nonfiction book Capuchin Monkeys© by Cecilia Pinto McCarthy (a Pebble Plus book) and the Fiction story Curious George© by H. A. Rey.

You may want to add a few more nonfiction books about monkeys to your study.



This literacy pack contains:

A monkey fact sheet.

Venn diagram words for comparing real monkeys and Curious George. (You can glue these to a large venn)

A monkey Can, Have, Are graphic organizer.

A fictional Monkey Can, Have, Are graphic organizer.

2 monkey fact organizers for informational writing . One has a picture on it and one has a space for students to draw the picture.

Curious George Story Retell pictures in color and black and white

A Math survey for students to do.

A Math survey for the whole class.

Narrative writing prompt.

Two opinion writing prompts.

One monkey peek over for displaying writing – see cover

Bonus *Monkey Madness dice addition game



Video clip hyperlinks for

Two Capuchin Monkey clips one at zoo and one in the wild

Animal Habitats

Curious George book read aloud

Curious George The original movie